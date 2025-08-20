Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction, Milwaukee Projected to Make Playoff Run, More

Gabe Smallson

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and forward Jarace Walker (5) in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and forward Jarace Walker (5) in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks have had tons of uncertainty this offseason in the form of countless rumors surrounding themselves and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

An insider recently made a prediction regarding the Greek Freak, but this time, it was quite positive as Milwaukee prepares to take over an Eastern Conference that feels like it can be wide open for Cream City.

Speaking of the potentially wide-open East, a trusted insider made an exciting claim that the new-look Milwaukee squad can go far this season. After three consecutive first-round exits, the Bucks hope to make a much deeper playoff run at the end of the 2025-26 season, spearheaded by their two-time MVP.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Compete For MVP This Year

Bucks Predicted to Make Run in Eastern Conference

Bucks Receive Brutal Prediction on 2025-26 Season By NBA Insider

Former Bucks Guard Joins Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother on Greek Team

Former Bucks Champ Could Win Second Title with New Team This Year, Claims Insider

Bucks Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News