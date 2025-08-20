Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction, Milwaukee Projected to Make Playoff Run, More
The Milwaukee Bucks have had tons of uncertainty this offseason in the form of countless rumors surrounding themselves and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
An insider recently made a prediction regarding the Greek Freak, but this time, it was quite positive as Milwaukee prepares to take over an Eastern Conference that feels like it can be wide open for Cream City.
Speaking of the potentially wide-open East, a trusted insider made an exciting claim that the new-look Milwaukee squad can go far this season. After three consecutive first-round exits, the Bucks hope to make a much deeper playoff run at the end of the 2025-26 season, spearheaded by their two-time MVP.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Compete For MVP This Year
Bucks Predicted to Make Run in Eastern Conference
Bucks Receive Brutal Prediction on 2025-26 Season By NBA Insider
Former Bucks Guard Joins Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother on Greek Team
Former Bucks Champ Could Win Second Title with New Team This Year, Claims Insider
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.