Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Refutes Owner’s Claim, Away From Team, Full Roster Revealed
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the team has been called into question this offseason, and matters could be getting worse for Milwaukee.'
Owner Wes Edens recalled a conversation with Antetokounmpo about his future in June, though Antetokounmpo refuted the claim.
"I had a great conversation with Giannis in June, and he made it clear that he is committed to Milwaukee and he likes having his family here," Edens said.
"I cannot recall that meeting," Antetokounmpo said just an hour later.
The star will also miss the start of training camp, as he is out dealing with COVID-19.
The Bucks released their full roster for training camp Sunday. The roster consists of Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Chris Livingston, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis Jericho Sims, Tyler Smith, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jamaree Bouyea, Amir Coffey, Andre Jackson Jr., Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan and Mark Sears.
