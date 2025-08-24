Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis to Warriors Trade Rumors, Free Agent Chose Lakers Over Bucks, More

Nelson Espinal

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rumors of a trade sending superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Golden State Warriors are circulating during the NBA offseason.

Antetokounmpo reportedly remains uncommitted to the Bucks for the future after several disappointing playoff exits.

The Warriors have consistently been connected to Antetokounmpo, making them a potential landing spot.

In other news, a free agent chose the Lakers over the Bucks during free agency, a move that had interesting reasoning behind it.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:

Bucks Rumors: Insider Provides Major Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors Trade

Bucks Were Finalist For Free Agent Guard, Who Chose Lakers Instead

Former Bucks Sharpshooter ‘No Longer’ Target of Gambling Investigation, Could He Still Fetch Big Contract?

Former Bucks Champ Believes All-Star Rival Can Become 'Next Giannis'

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Win 2026 MVP by Ex-NBA Superstar

Bucks News: NBA Insider Makes Harsh Prediction for Milwaukee’s Season

Bucks Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News