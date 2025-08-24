Bucks Notes: Giannis to Warriors Trade Rumors, Free Agent Chose Lakers Over Bucks, More
Rumors of a trade sending superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Golden State Warriors are circulating during the NBA offseason.
Antetokounmpo reportedly remains uncommitted to the Bucks for the future after several disappointing playoff exits.
The Warriors have consistently been connected to Antetokounmpo, making them a potential landing spot.
In other news, a free agent chose the Lakers over the Bucks during free agency, a move that had interesting reasoning behind it.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:
