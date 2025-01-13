Bucks Notes: Giannis Trade Rumors, Jimmy Butler Proposal, NY Routs Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks were absolutely destroyed by the New York Knicks, losing by an astonishing 34 points.
This was largely because of an unbelievable game from Knicks' guard Jalen Brunson, who recorded 44 points, six assists, five total rebounds, and one steal. On top of that, center Karl Anthony-Towns also had an incredible game with 30 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, and one steal.
Naturally, this has prompted talks on how the Bucks could possibly improve. This includes trading for six-time All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler, who has been requesting a trade from the Miami Heat.
Finally, there is a rumor going around that an Eastern Conference rival still wants to make a move to trade for star power forward Giannis Antetounkompo.
