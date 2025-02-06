Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Khris Middleton-Kyle Kuzma Trade, Veteran Trade Target, More

Feb 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks have made their big move in order to make themselves an NBA playoffs powerhouse, trading longtime forward Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards.

So far this season, Kuzma has averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 total rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.6 steals per game across 32 games, 30 of which he started. Meanwhile, Middleton has spent a majority of the recovering from injury, averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 total rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game.

Naturally, this has prompted reactions from the entire team, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has said that he and the rest of the team are going to miss Middleton, his leadership, and the brotherhood they have built along the way.

