Bucks Notes: Khris Middleton-Kyle Kuzma Trade, Veteran Trade Target, More
The Milwaukee Bucks have made their big move in order to make themselves an NBA playoffs powerhouse, trading longtime forward Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards.
So far this season, Kuzma has averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 total rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.6 steals per game across 32 games, 30 of which he started. Meanwhile, Middleton has spent a majority of the recovering from injury, averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 total rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game.
Naturally, this has prompted reactions from the entire team, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has said that he and the rest of the team are going to miss Middleton, his leadership, and the brotherhood they have built along the way.
Here are some stories to help you get all caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks. Click on the title to see the entire story:
Bucks Trade Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma in Blockbuster Deal
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Blockbuster Khris Middleton Trade
Kyle Kuzma Trade Details Greatly Benefit Bucks to Make More Moves
Bucks Believe Kyle Kuzma Addition Will Benefit Their Biggest Strength
Bucks News: Clear Winner Emerges In Khris Middleton For Kyle Kuzma Trade
Blockbuster Kyle Kuzma Trade Could Boost Bucks Into Deep Playoffs Run