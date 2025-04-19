Bucks Notes: Milwaukee to Be Without Two Players, Damian Lillard Breaks Silence, More
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.
Bucks to be Without Two Players for Game 1
The Pacers are going to be a difficult match up for the Bucks, and they are going to need all of the help they can get to come out on top. Unfortunately, Milwaukee will be without two players on its roster.
Despite coming off of blood thinners meant to handle his deep vein thrombosis, guard Damian Lillard will not be available for the first game of the series. This season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. He was also named an NBA All-Star.
The other player who has been deemed out is rookie Tyler Smith. In the 23 games he played, Smith averaged 2.9 points, 1.1 total rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.1 steals per game.
To read the full story, click here.
Bucks' Damian Lillard Breaks Silence on Injury and Playoff Return
As mentioned previously, Damian Lillard has been missing from the court since March 18 due to suffering from deep vein thrombosis. Fortunately, it looks like he will be returning much sooner than expected.
Needless to say, Lillard is happy about the news. Specifically, he was happy that the injury wasn't career ending like it had been for other players and he couldn't wait to rejoin his teammates in the playoffs.
To read the full story, click here.
Bucks Insider Reveals Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Single-Handedly Take Down Pacers
Even without Lillard, the Bucks have one major factor working in their favor: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time NBA MVP is one of the most dominant players in the league, and one NBA insider believes that could be enough to secure Milwaukee the victory.
In yet another MVP-caliber season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game across 67 games.
To read the full story, click here.
Here are some other stories about the Milwaukee Bucks you need to know:
Predicting When Bucks' Damian Lillard Will Be Available in Playoffs
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals New Gameplan to Stop Pacers
Former Bucks Star Reacts to Massive Damian Lillard Update
Bucks Take Another Major Shot at ESPN
Bucks News: Kyle Kuzma Trade Might Backfire Says NBA Insider
Expert Predictions For Bucks vs Pacers First Round Playoff Series