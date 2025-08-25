Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Signing Made Official, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Insight, More

Nelson Espinal

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up with his brother Thansis Anteokounmpo (43) before game three of first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is still at the center of trade speculation. NBA insiders are regularly giving updates and estimations on what it would take to get him traded.

At this point, it is too late to expect a deal to get done, especially since Antetokounmpo has reportedly not come out and said that he wants to leave.

This time, a trade update came from another NBA executive, who revealed what Bucks general manager Jon Horst told him regarding Antetokounmpo's availability.

In other news regarding the team, Milwaukee made the signing of wing Amir Coffey official. The 3-point shooting threat is set to fight for a spot on the roster in training camp.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

