Bucks Notes: Signing Made Official, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Insight, More
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is still at the center of trade speculation. NBA insiders are regularly giving updates and estimations on what it would take to get him traded.
At this point, it is too late to expect a deal to get done, especially since Antetokounmpo has reportedly not come out and said that he wants to leave.
This time, a trade update came from another NBA executive, who revealed what Bucks general manager Jon Horst told him regarding Antetokounmpo's availability.
In other news regarding the team, Milwaukee made the signing of wing Amir Coffey official. The 3-point shooting threat is set to fight for a spot on the roster in training camp.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:
