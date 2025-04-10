Bucks Playoff Seed Clinching Scenarios Ahead of Game vs Pelicans
The Milwaukee Bucks are still fighting for playoff positioning as we come to the final few games of the regular season. Milwaukee is currently sitting in the No. 5 spot of the Eastern Conference standings, holding a record of 45-34 for the season.
Right behind them is the Detroit Pistons, holding a record of 43-36. Milwaukee and Detroit are set to kick off two straight games against one another to close out the season, putting some pressure on both sides.
Milwaukee will be facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight as they look to add another win to the column. But this game against the Pelicans could have some playoff-clinching scenarios for the Bucks.
If Milwaukee were to beat the Pelicans and the Pistons were to lose to the New York Knicks, Milwaukee would clinch the No. 5 seed. But unfortunately for the Bucks, the Knicks are resting some starters tonight against Detroit.
The No. 4 seed is still technically alive for the Bucks, but is unlikely at this point. The team would need to win out while the Indiana Pacers would need to lose their final few games.
More likely than not, the Bucks will be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed. For Milwaukee to drop to the No. 6 seed, they would need to lose out, while Detroit wins out.
The Bucks are sitting in a fairly good spot to land the No. 5 seed, but this game against New Orleans is crucial. The team doesn't want to be forced to win both games against the Pistons to avoid dropping to the No. 6 seed.
This means the team will either be facing the New York Knicks or the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. Neither team is ideal, but the Bucks have seen some real success against the Pacers this season, winning three of four contests.
Nonetheless, this game against New Orleans will likely tell us a lot about how the Bucks could finish the season.
