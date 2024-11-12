Bucks-Raptors: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The group stage of the 2024 NBA Cup begins Tuesday, and the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the teams who will begin play on the first day. The Bucks will start the NBA Cup with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
The Bucks come into this game off of a tough loss to the Boston Celtics. The Bucks led for most of the game, but the Celtics came back and emerged victorious in the second half. Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring a season-high 43 points, the Bucks could not pull off the win. Milwaukee will look to rebound against the Raptors.
How to Watch
The Bucks-Raptors game will begin at 7 p.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on Bally Sports Noth and Bally Sports Wisconsin. The game will also be available to stream on NBA League Pass or the Fubo TV app.
Odds
The Bucks are (-8.5) home favorites over the Raptors, and the over/under is set at 231 points, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Given the Bucks' start to the season, it's surprising to see them favored by so much.
Predictions
This is the perfect matchup for the Bucks to get back on track. The Bucks have gotten off to a rough start this season, beginning the year 2-8. They have looked to turn their season around, but continue to lose and have now lost seven of their last eight.
The Bucks now go up against a Raptors team that has had an equally rough start to the season. Toronto has won just two games this season and has lost each of their last four games.
If the Bucks can't win this game, it will be even tougher sledding the rest of the season than it already is because of their rough start.
Look for a motivated Giannis to carry the Bucks to a much-needed victory in this game.
Prediction: Bucks 115, Raptors 107
More
The Bucks were one of the final four teams in the 2023 inaugural edition of the NBA Cup. The Bucks advanced past the group stage and then defeated the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals. They wound up losing to the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals, ending their run at the title.
