Bucks Rival Preparing to Make 'Tsunami-Type' Offer For Giannis Antetokounmpo: Report
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has dominated headlines around the NBA of late. Pretty much anything that doesn't have to do with the current NBA playoffs has centered around the future of Antetokounmpo.
More Bucks news: Wild Theory Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Joining Jason Kidd
With the Bucks being eliminated from the postseason early again this year, the future of Antetokounmpo remains very much up in the air. It remains to be seen if Milwaukee will look to trade Antetokounmpo, but teams are already preparing offers for him.
And one team seems to be gearing up fully to land the star forward. According to NBA insider Gery Woelfel, the New York Knicks are preparing a "tsunami-type" offer to go after the Bucks star.
"Could there be a Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jason Kidd reunion in New York? There’s a report the Knicks are asking Dallas officials permission to speak to Kidd about their vacant head coaching position. Yesterday I was told the Knicks are preparing to make a tsunami-type offer to acquire Antetokounmpo from the Bucks. Kidd once coached Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.", he wrote.
While Woelfel doesn't specify what this deal would entail, it likely means that the Knicks could be offering pretty much everything to Milwaukee. The only player that would likely be off limits would be star guard Jalen Brunson, but everyone else would be on the table in a potential deal.
This could include Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, or other key players on the New York roster. Milwaukee could get a nice trade package in return from the Knicks if a deal were made between the two sides.
The Knicks have been linked with Antetokounmpo of late, and it seems that New York could be looking to go after him. If Antetokounmpo does become available, there will be no shortage of suitors to land the former MVP, with New York at the forefront.
Antetokounmpo will have a lot of say in how things play out, especially if he is traded. If he doesn't want to be moved to a certain team, he can make life very tough on the Bucks in trade talks.
Milwaukee would likely work with Antetokounmpo on a deal if he were to ask to be moved. But the Bucks are still holding out hope for Antetokounmpo to stay with the franchise.
More Milwaukee Bucks news:Bucks Encouraged to Part With Giannis Antetokounmpo For Emerging All-Star
Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives Major Warning About Leaving Bucks
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.