Bucks Rumors: One Crucial Giannis Antetokounmpo Suitor Could Be Out
After a disappointing first round playoff exit against the Indiana Pacers, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a position where they need to make some changes.
This has led to experts anticipating that star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be asking for a trade.
Losing Antetokounmpo would be a massive loss for the Bucks. Not only did he lead Milwaukee to the NBA Championship in 2021, but he is also a two-time NBA MVP, a nine-time NBA All-Star, and has been named to eight All-NBA teams.
On top of this, Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. This season, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game across 67 games.
Needless to say, there are a ton of teams that woud give an arm and a leg in order to land Antetokounmpo. However, rumors suggest that one team is already out.
According to a report from Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors are looking to make some changes around star player Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. However, these offseason moves likely won't include Antetokounmpo.
"There are no early indications that the Warriors will be at the front of the line of the yet-to-materialize Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, league sources said," Slater and Thompson reported.
"As they enter the summer, team sources said, the internal plan and conversation is about how to best reform the role players around the Curry and Butler duo, not chase another star."
This report comes after rumors suggested that Giannis could eventually find his way over to Golden State. However, it would cost the Warriors a pretty penny since Antetokounmpo is still widely considered one of the best players in the league.
In the end, it's going to come down to what Giannis wants for himself. In the end, Bucks fans won't know what happens until Antetokounmpo speaks out himself or until the 2025-25 NBA Season starts off in September.
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.