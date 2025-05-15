Bucks Star Could Make His Way to Warriors This Offseason: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a tough spot entering the 2025 offseason, with everyone on their roster seemingly involved in early offseason rumors. A team that has been at the forefront of free agency and trade rumors as of late, due to their contender status and older roster, is the Golden State Warriors.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the forefront of those rumors, but other big men, like Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez, are potential options as well.
More specifically, Bobby Marks discussed on NBA Today that the Warriors are a potential landing spot for Lopez.
Lopez is entering free agency this offseason at the age of 37. He fits well into the older roster, and also can set good screens and stretch floor well at his size.
The team has been reliant on Draymond Green at center mostly in the playoffs, but Lopez would be interesting as a starter who gets significant minutes against bigger teams and limited minutes in games that the Warriors lean more on small-ball lineups.
Lopez made $23 million last year, but it is hard to imagine he makes that much next season. That could mean the Bucks are interested in bringing him back for a season, but the roster also does need to get younger around Antetokounmpo if they plan on keeping him long-term.
Another possibility is a sign-and-trade involving Lopez to the Warriors. That would be extremely interesting from the Bucks perspective, as they could maybe get some young pieces back from the Warriors in what could turn into a more complex trade.
Jonathan Kuminga has been rumored to be involved in a sign-and-trade, which could be an interesting target for the Bucks.
No matter how a team acquires Lopez, it seems likely that he won't be a Milwaukee Buck next season. He started to fall out of the rotation in the playoffs, which is understandable give his age.
He likely needs to go to the right system on both ends of the floor if he wants to remain a significant piece on a championship contender, which means he isn't the greatest fit for the Bucks next year who are unlikely to compete for a championship next year as long as Damian Lillard is out.
Other suitors will likely materialize for Lopez, but for the sake of a sign-and-trade, the Warriors seem like an ideal suitor for Lopez given a potential trade return.
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.