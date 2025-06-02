Bucks Stance on Khris Middleton Reunion Revealed: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks parted with Khris Middleton, one of the team's key players from the 2021 championship roster, over the trade deadline to acquire Kyle Kuzma, though a reunion is possible this off-season.
Middleton is an unrestricted free agent after spending last season with the Washington Wizards, making him avalible for any team in the league.
In his time with the Bucks, Middleton emerged as a key player who complemented Giannis Antetokounmpo. His ability to create offense and shoot the ball well made him invaluable around a non-shooter like Antetokounmpo.
Now at the age of 33, the former All-Star has lost a step in terms of shot creation and is no longer able to be that crucial player, though he does still provide veteran leadership and experience to an organization, along with the ability to shoot.
During a Q&A on Reddit, Bucks reporter Kim Owczarski provided an update on a potential reunion between both parties, dumping cold water on it actually happening.
"Business is business and Khris Middleton is all about business," Owczarski wrote.
"There would be no hard feelings. But I think the Bucks clearly made their decision they wanted to get younger and move on with a style of play that doesn't suit 22."
The Bucks will have young free agents like Gary Trent Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. that will likely have the priority for the organization, though if moves fail to materialize and Antetokounmpo stays with the team, there could be a reunion down the line.
A lot would also hinge on what kind of market Middleton has over the off-season. He would surely have a lot of suitors for the minimum, but if he wants more, he will struggle to find that kind of money.
Only a few teams have cap space and the rest have their player exceptions, though teams will be picky about what players they use those exceptions on.
Whenever or not Middleton returns, the roster is set to look vastly different than the team that got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
