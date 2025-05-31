One Bucks Trade Idea Would End All Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Rumors
After nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard incurred a torn left Achilles tendon during the team's five-game playoff series defeat to the Indiana Pacers, attention immediately turned to nine-time All-NBA Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's future.
Many pundits wonder if Antetokounmpo will demand a trade out of Milwaukee.
But what if the Bucks find a way to offload Lillard's contract for another star? It'd be an uphill battle for Milwaukee to do so, thanks to Lillard's injury and the team's minimal draft assets.
Matt Levine of Newsweek proposes the Bucks as a potential landing spot for embattled Phoenix Suns All-Star forward Kevin Durant.
"Could the Bucks and Suns shock the NBA world by sending Durant to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo?" Levine wonders. "This is a deal that probably wouldn't happen, but what if Phoenix decided to tank for a season?
"The teams could swap Durant for Damian Lillard, giving the Bucks two of the best scorers that the league has to offer. Lillard could take next season to rehab, and the Suns would then have him in the final year of his contract."
The big caveat with this trade proposal is the health of Lillard. The nine-time All-Star's Achilles tendon tear likely means he's done for the 2025-26 season, while on a brutal maximum contract. He turns 35 in July.
The Bucks, having moved the moon and stars to acquire first Jrue Holiday and later Lillard for Holiday, have very little draft equity at their disposal, but they could send the Suns their own 2031 first round draft pick, plus a pair of second round picks in 2025 (which they have via the Detroit Pistons) and '31.
That's likely not going to be enough for the team to part with a 15-time All-Star who's still relatively healthy.
The basketball fit of Durant and Antetokounmpo could be intriguing. Though both ostensibly are power forwards, Antetokounmpo essentially functions as a transition-oriented center in the Bucks' offense, with center Brook Lopez guarding opposing fives and spreading the floor when Milwaukee has possession.
Antetokounmpo would likely have to defend centers when sharing the floor with Durant, but they could be an unstoppable force on both ends of the hardwood if Antetokounmpo accepted the assignment.
Unless Durant demands specifically to be dealt to Phoenix, the Suns will almost certainly have more appetizing trade partners that satisfy both Phoenix and the team's unhappy star.
