All-Star Weekend May Hold Secret to Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing Spot
The Milwaukee Bucks have been a part of the rumor mill ever since they lost in five games to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
With Damian Lillard going down with an Achilles injury, it seems likely the team will struggle to compete next year. That makes the trade rumors surrounding superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo natural.
The real question has become where Antetokounmpo would want to go if he requested a trade, and where the Bucks could get a good enough return package for their superstar player.
One rumor has recently surfaced about a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo based on a party he attended during All-Star Weekend.
According to an article from The Athletic, the Bucks power forward attended a Stephen Curry party during All-Star Weekend where many members of the Warriors organization were present.
“Antetokounmpo, who has been known to be a dream target of the Warriors for a long time, made a late-night appearance at Curry’s party in San Francisco during All-Star weekend. Warriors officials on hand took (gleeful) notice — including fellow attendee, Golden State owner Joe Lacob. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney were part of the get-together as well.”
It is entirely possible if Antetokounmpo had power in where he wanted to go, going to the Warriors woudl be his ideal landing spot. While Luka Doncic didn't request a trade, Antetokounmpo joining Curry in Golden State would feel of similar magnitude to Doncic joining LeBron James in Los Angeles.
The trade package is where the discussion gets especially interesting. The Warriors have multiple young players to give up, including Brandon Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. The picks they could give up aren't the most enticing, but the trade on paper at least seems plausible.
Given the potential power of an Antetokounmpo trade request, that seems necessary for a Warriors-Bucks trade to happen, but there should at least be some interest from the Bucks' perspective.
If no trade request happens, it seems more likely the Bucks will be interested in a potential Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs trade package, so Bucks fans, for the sake of the franchise, should hope Antetokounmpo is kind to the organization with any trade request.
For now, Antetokounmpo will remain a Buck for the foreseeable future, but things could change overnight. That means the trade rumors surrounding this situation will only get more rampant as the offseason approaches.
