Damian Lillard Injury Status for Bucks vs Clippers
Will nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard suit up against the L.A. Clippers on Thursday?
It's possible Milwaukee could be without its two best players, Lillard and fellow nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, for the team's first game since the All-Star break. Antetokounmpo has been on the shelf with a left calf strain for the past six games, plus the All-Star mini-tournament itself.
Across 41 healthy bouts, the 30-year-old Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points on 60.8 percent shooting from the floor and 57.7 percent shooting from the foul line, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals.
Missing both Antetokounmpo and Lillard could be the death knell for Milwaukee's chances against a surprisingly feisty L.A. team on Thursday night.
The Bucks are also without perpetual Sixth Man of the Year contender Bobby Portis, who had been starting for Antetokounmpo. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas product has been suspended for the next 25 games (Milwaukee only has 29 left for the entire regular season) after violating the league's drug policy.
Whenever he does take the floor for Milwaukee again, Lillard will look to rebound from a pretty disappointing run during the All-Star Weekend festivities in his native Northern California. The Weber State product, 34, failed to even make the second round during the 3-Point Contest on Saturday night, which ended his bid for the event's first three-peat in over three decades.
Then, Lillard lost a shoot-out to a random fan.
Still, Lillard has looked better overall than he did during his first year with the Bucks, 2023-24, when the team began to take apart its championship core by offloading then-All-Star starting point guard Jrue Holiday.
That season Milwaukee finished 49-33 and fell in the first round of the playoffs. Although the team has been a bit up-and-down so far this year, its reconfigured roster has improved on the athleticism front.
Lillard, who has notably slipped from his own athletic prime, will need to be healthy for the Bucks to have any shot at more postseason glory, however.
In 44 available games for the 29-24 Bucks, Lillard has been averaging 25.8 points on .452/.382/.921 shooting splits, 7.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 rebounds a night.
