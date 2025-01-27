Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Bucks vs Jazz
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Utah Jazz today as they look to bounce back from a loss in their last contest. Milwaukee dropped the last contest to the Los Angeles Clippers in what was a close matchup until the very end.
But heading into this game, Milwaukee could be without some key players. Star forward Antetokounmpo has landed on the injury report ahead of the contest.
However, he is listed as probable, so Milwaukee will likely have their leader on the court. Antetokounmpo has been a common member of the injury report this season as he nurses an injury but has only missed a small handful of games.
Having Antetokounmpo on the floor makes a big difference for this Bucks team as he impacts both ends of the court. Antetokounmpo has been playing at a very high level this season, leading the Bucks back from the brink.
Milwaukee started the year extremely slowly and at one point looked like they could make some big roster changes. But everyone just let the tough times pass and now Milwaukee has one of the better records in the Eastern Conference.
Despite losing to the Clippers, the Bucks have been playing strong basketball of late. They have completely changed their season's trajectory and will try to change the tune against the Jazz.
“I feel like early in the fourth quarter, we wasn’t able to take care of the ball as well,” Antetokounmpo said. “They were able to, whenever we turn the ball over, go the other way and get easy transition, get some 3s, get to the free-throw line.
“They had the momentum, and it was very hard for us to get back to the game. Just gotta do a better job next time we’re in that same position. Just take care of the ball.”
If Milwaukee can get the win over the Jazz, it could set them up nicely. After the game against Utah, the Bucks head to Portland to face the Trail Blazers and then they have a meeting with the San Antonio Spurs.
