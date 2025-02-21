Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Bucks vs Wizards
Will two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo play the league's worst team on the second night of a back-to-back as he grapples with a strained left calf?
That's the question on the minds of Milwaukee Bucks fans everywhere.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the nine-time All-Star is probable to suit up for Milwaukee's tilt against longtime former All-Star teammate Khris Middleton and his Washington Wizards on the road at Capital One Arena.
Were he able to suit up, the 30-year-old Antetokounmpo would be playing just his second game back after a left calf strain sidelined him for six Bucks contests and All-Star Weekend.
Earlier on Friday, Nehm indicated that key Bucks swingman Taurean Prince was considered probable to play for his second straight game while grappling with a sprained left ankle.
Since Nehm's tweet, however, Prince has been ruled out — he'll join nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who's struggling with a right hamstring injury. Young Bucks Chris Livingston, Liam Robbins and Stanley Umude are all with the club's NBAGL Oshkosh affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
Bobby Portis' Sixth Man of the Year aspirations were dashed Thursday when it was revealed that he would serve a 25-game suspension for (inadvertently, his agent Mark Bartelstein and Bucks head coach Doc Rivers declared) testing positive for a banned substance. This is the second contest he'll miss. When he returns, Milwaukee will have just four regular season games left for him to get re-acclimated ahead of the playoffs.
Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports that both Middleton and another new acquisition, 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, will make their debuts for the 9-45 Wizards on Friday.
Another former Buck won't be as available, however. Oft-hurt guard Malcolm Brogdon is hurt again. He'll sit out with a sprained left ankle.
The 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo has looked like his usual MVP self when he has played. Across 42 bouts this year, he's averaging 31.5 points on 61 percent field goal shooting and 57.8 percent free throw shooting, 12.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
