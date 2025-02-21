Taurean Price Injury Status For Bucks vs Wizards
Will 3-and-D Milwaukee Bucks swingman Taurean Prince suit up against one of the league's worst teams on Friday night, in the second bout of a back-to-back game slate?
According to The Athletic's Eric Nehm, Prince had been considered probable to suit up against the rebuilding Washington Wizards.
Quickly, the 30-year-old Prince saw his status downgraded to out.
Two-time league MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is also considered probable to play.
As Nehm notes, nine-time All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard will sit out the game as he manages his right hamstring injury.
Read More: Bucks Shockingly Rule Damian Lillard Out for Clash vs Wizards
Chris Livingston, Stanley Umude and Liam Robbins are all with the Bucks' NBAGL affiliate squad, the Wisconsin Herd. Sixth man center/power forward Bobby Portis will sit out for the second game of his 25-contest suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy.
After staging a fourth quarter comeback to best the visiting L.A. Clippers 116-110 on Thursday, the Bucks are now heading to Capital One Arena to face off against former Milwaukee All-Star Khris Middleton and his tanking Washington Wizards.
Antetokounmpo's 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 shooting from the foul line paced the Bucks, as did his eight rebounds. Center Brook Lopez also scored 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field (4-of-7 from long range) and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, while pulling down seven rebounds and blocking four shots.
Lillard had 15 points on an uncharacteristically terrible 2-of-12 shooting line from the field, offset by a solid 9-of-10 shooting line from the free throw line.
Prince did play against L.A. Starting at shooting guard (Andre Jackson Jr. was hurt and Kyle Kuzma is starting at small forward), the 6-foot-6 vet scored 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field (4-of-7 from deep) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, while grabbing seven boards and dishing out one dime.
At 30-24, the Bucks are now just one game behind the 31-23 Indiana Pacers in the race for the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed and thus homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
On the other side of the equation, the Bucks are just 3.5 games clear of the No. 7-seeded Orlando Magic (28-29) and being forced to play at least one extra postseason game in the spring's pre-playoff play-in tournament.
So even though Milwaukee is suiting up against the 9-45 Wizards, the worst team in the NBA by record, the team needs to take the contest seriously and avoid a trap encounter. Former Bucks Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, now in Washington, is out for the bout.
Read More: Malcolm Brogdon Injury Status for Bucks vs Wizards
This year, Prince is averaging 8.1 points on .460/.466/.833 shooting splits, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists a night.
