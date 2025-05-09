Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to Bobby Portis About Future With Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are embarking on a very interesting offseason following another early playoff exit. The Bucks were taken out by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season, sending them to an early offseason.
More Bucks news: Bucks Analyst Goes on Epic Rant, Slams Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea
Heading into the summer, the big question on everyone's mind is what the team will do with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. There has been a lot of speculation about Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks, with Milwaukee not looking like a title contender.
Bucks forward Bobby Portis discussed this on the "Run It Back" show, going over Antetokounmpo's potential thought process.
"I just think, man that Giannis bleeds green," Portis said. "He bleeds loyalty, he bleeds wanting that Tim Duncan, Kobe [Bryant]-esque type career, Steph Curry-type career, where they play with one franchise, obviously it sounds really really good that Giannis leaves, and goes to another team, but realistically, you trade for him, just looking at business-wise, obviously, he's going to make $58-60 million, that means you've got to trade your whole team."
Well, Antetokounmpo has now responded to this quote from Portis, sparking even more speculation.
"Don't worry about me. What you doing Bobby? You staying or leaving?!", he said.
Antetokounmpo is a big jokester, so nobody ever knows if he is kidding or not. But this could either be a great troll from the Bucks star or a hint about his future plans.
More Bucks news: Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
The Bucks will have no shortage of suitors for his services if Antetokounmpo does ask out. Milwaukee could likely net a strong return for the former MVP, helping them to rebuild for the future.
But trading the franchise icon can be very tough, and many fans wouldn't be happy with the move. However, it remains to be seen what Antetokounmpo will do this summer, but his decision could have some massive lasting implications on the trajectory of the Bucks organization.
More Bucks news:
Bucks News: Three Crucial Players Have Tough Decision to Make This Summer
Blockbuster Trade Idea Has Bucks Move Giannis Antetokounmpo For Multiple Players
Former NBA Guard on Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Needs to Leave Bucks
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.