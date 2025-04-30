Giannis Antetokounmpo to Meet With Bucks to Discuss Future
The Milwaukee Bucks just suffered a difficult loss to the Indiana Pacers, blowing a seven-point lead with less than 40 seconds left in overtime to lose the series 4-1.
In what should have been a close matchup between the four seed and the five seed, it wasn't really that close, meaning the Bucks may feel changes are necessary.
They recently signed general manager Jon Horst to an extension, and right away, he will have some difficult decisions. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the clear franchise player, but the rest of the roster is starting to fall behind, leading to a potential exit for the star forward.
According to Shams Charania, the Bucks and Giannis are schedule to meet at the start of the offseason to discuss his future and the team's future moving forward.
After losing in the first round of the NBA playoffs for three consecutive seasons, clearly something needs to change in Milwaukee. The team keeps dealing with injuries to key players, with this year being Damian Lillard, who returned from one injury only to sustain another.
With Lillard likely out for next season, there isn't a lot of room for error this offseason. The team is in bad shape and doesn't have a lot of flexibility to improve its current standing in the Eastern Conference.
Giannis has made it clear his goal is to compete for championships, and while he has shown loyalty in the past to the franchise, at some point, Milwaukee and Giannis may feel it is best to mutually part ways for the betterment of both sides.
Multiple young, talented teams with plenty of trade assets would love to acquire one of the best players in the league in Giannis, who would not only bring a new dynamic on the court, but would provide veteran leadership and championship experience off of it.
At this point, it is starting to look like Giannis's best chance to win a second title is elsewhere in the NBA, which will become especially apparent given his motivation to win another.
On his brother Thanasis's podcast, he discussed his competitive desire to win another title.
"Me not having a second championship -- I look back at my career and everybody can say, 'Oh, incredible career, active Hall of Famer, first ballot, whatever, but me, my personal goal, if I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I'm letting down myself," Antetokounmpo said.
It will be interesting to see how loyal both Giannis and the Bucks remain with each other moving forward, and how they plan to attack this offseason to compete for a title next season, even with Lillard likely out for the season.
