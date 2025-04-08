Is Bobby Portis Playing vs Timberwolves? Bucks Reveal Injury Report
Milwaukee Bucks reserve power forward/center Bobby Portis posted an amped-up video on his personal X account to commemorate his potential return from a very, very long layoff on Monday night.
The 44-34 Bucks have been playing better of late, after initially reeling without Damian Lillard (more on that later). Milwaukee has won its last four in a row, and is getting close to locking up the Eastern Conference's No. 5 seed. The Bucks are currently 1.5 games clear of the 43-36 Detroit Pistons, losers of two straight.
On Tuesday night, the Bucks will face off against another ascendant Midwest-based NBA franchise, the 46-32 Minnesota Timberwolves, currently in a four-way tie by record in the Western Conference.
Thanks to tiebreakers, the Timberwolves are the West's No. 7 seed, so they're eager to win as many game as they can among their final four.
So will Portis be given the green light to return right away, or will he need a ramp-up period during this final week of the 2024-25 regular season?
As Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus observes, Portis has officially wrapped up his 25-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy, and is not on the Bucks' latest injury report.
Portis' return arrives just in time for the ailing Bucks. Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard remains out indefinitely while grappling with right calf deep vein thrombosis.
Portis' backup, new trade acquisition Jericho Sims (a frequent Lillard lob partner), continues to rehab his surgically-enhanced right thumb UCL sprain, but is unavailable against Minnesota.
Assuming Portis does come back, reserve Bucks shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. reflected on how excited he was for the perpetual Sixth Man of the Year contender to return to the hardwood, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
"It means everything, as a team, as a collective group His energy, that spirit," Trent said. "And then just personally myself as someone on that second unit, I miss him to death. He made my job way easier, so him being back will be a beautiful thing and I can't wait until he's back."
This year, the 6-foot-10 Arkansas product has averaged 13.7 points on .463/.364/.821 shooting splits, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in his 46 healthy games.
