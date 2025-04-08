Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Timberwolves? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Status
The Milwaukee Bucks are still fighting for playoff seeding. They are battling with the Detroit Pistons to determine who they are going to face in the first round of the playoffs.
Right now, they hold a game-and-a-half lead over the Detroit Pistons for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with just four games left in the regular season.
Milwaukee would much rather face the Indiana Pacers than the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. That's who they will face if they stay fifth in the standings.
The Bucks have won four straight games and finally seem to have found their footing following the injury to Damian Lillard. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a big part of that.
Antetokounmpo has raised his game in the last week, including having a historic triple-double against the 76ers. Now, the Bucks will take on a good team on Tuesday night.
The Bucks are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is by far the toughest team they have taken on in the last week or so. Antetokounmpo found himself on the injury report ahead of the game.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable with left shoulder tendinopathy. He will play in this game.
The Bucks are happy that he doesn't seem to be dealing with his foot injury anymore, but this shoulder injury is relatively new.
Antetokounmpo missed the playoffs last year against the Pacers because of an injury. They are trying to avoid that happening again this season.
Milwaukee is still hopeful that they can have Lillard return at some point this year. That would allow them to have their two best players, but they are likely going to face the Pacers again.
Indiana already knows how to beat the Bucks when they are down their best players. It looks like they will have Antetokounmpo available to play in this first-round series, though.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. He is shooting 60.2 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
