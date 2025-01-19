Is Khris Middleton Playing? Bucks vs 76ers Final Injury Report Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers later today and will look to continue their winning ways. Milwaukee has won multiple games in a row entering this game and will try to grab another win.
Thankfully for the Bucks, they will have a few of their key players for the matchup. Both Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be active for this game against Philadelphia.
Antetokounmpo and Middleton were listed on the initial injury report heading into the game but were both probable. Milwaukee having both players makes them much more formidable and should allow them a better chance to grab the win.
For the 76ers, star forward Paul George has been listed as questionable for this game. George missed the 76ers game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday and will likely be a game-time decision once again.
Milwaukee is coming off a nice win over the Toronto Raptors in their last game. Milwaukee dominated the Raptors but did mess around toward the end of the game.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers wasn't happy with his team even with the dominant performance. After the fact, he called them out, signaling that they need to be better moving forward.
“We messed around,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said. “They cut it to 10. The whole fourth quarter you felt like they could get back in this game if they made one of those shots. Thank goodness they didn’t. That’s something we’ll watch I didn’t particularly love how we played offense in the second half it’s hard to say that when you; even it’s hard to tell a player you shot 52% and you’re not happy. I’m not disappointed, I just think we’re better, we can play even better.”
If Milwaukee enters this game with a similar focus, they could take this game from the 76ers. Philadelphia has had a nightmare season and is missing multiple players due to injury.
This game could help the Bucks in terms of the standings in the Eastern Conference so making sure to not overlook the 76ers will be massive.
