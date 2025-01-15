Is Khris Middleton Playing vs Magic? Full Bucks Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have been playing some solid basketball in the last week or so. They have won four out of their last five games, with their only loss coming to the Knicks.
Milwaukee is trying to take advantage of a lull in their schedule. They need to take advantage of that in order to make some ground up in the Eastern Conference.
Right now, they are fifth in the East. However, they sit just a half-game ahead of the Pacers for that spot, and they are also just a game-and-a-half ahead of the eighth spot.
Read more: Bucks' Doc Rivers Provides Update on Surprising Khris Middleton Injury Absence
Staying healthy is obviously the biggest hurdle for the Bucks. One of the players who has had issues staying healthy this season is Khris Middleton.
Middleton has been on the injury report pretty much all year with bilateral ankle surgeries, but luckily, he will be on the court tonight against the Orlando Magic. Middleton has been upgraded to available.
Middleton will be on the court as the Bucks look to capture their 22nd win of the season.
More Bucks news: Bucks Seen as Top Team to Land $132M Former First Overall Pick
Middleton sat out on Tuesday because of a knee issue, which is something new. They will play the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.
The Bucks are a team that can be as dangerous as anyone when they are fully healthy. Unfortunately, that day looks like it won't come anytime soon.
It would be surprising if the Bucks didn't make at least one move at the deadline. Winning titles is imperative for a team that is trying to prove they're doing everything they can to win to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Damian Lillard Doesn't Care About Results vs Elite Teams
Bucks Blockbuster Trade Idea Sees Team Land $31M Wing From Hornets