Ja Morant Injury Status For Bucks vs Grizzlies
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies today as they try to get back on track. Milwaukee has lost two games in a row and three of their last four contests overall.
Milwaukee will be taking on a Grizzlies team that could be missing one of their crucial players. Star guard Ja Morant has been listed as doubtful for the contest and is in danger of missing this game.
If Morant can't go in this game, it would give the Bucks an advantage. Morant is one of the better point guards around the NBA and the Grizzlies rely on him very heavily on both ends of the floor.
For the season, the guard has averaged 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Morant is the engine that keeps the Grizzlies going strong and without him, they become an entirely different team on the floor.
Milwaukee is entering this game with a few players on the injury report as well. All three stars have been listed as probable, giving a nice likelihood that they will suit up for this game.
The Bucks are playing the first of a back-to-back so we could see them all play today and then be held out tomorrow for rest. Milwaukee will be taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, a game that the team could use as a throw away right before the NBA trade deadline.
More news: Bucks Reportedly Remain 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Bulls Star Zach LaVine
Bucks Have Reportedly Talked With Heat About Jimmy Butler in Past Week
Milwaukee has been mentioned as an active team ahead of the trade deadline. The front office believes that they are a piece or two away from truly contending for a title.
They have been linked with all sorts of names but it remains to be seen how active the team will be. But nonetheless, Milwaukee seems to be ready to make a splash ahead of the upcoming trade deadline to better position itself for the playoff run.
More Bucks news:
Bucks Pursuit of All-Star Reportedly Hinges on Another Blockbuster Deal Being Made
Bucks Could Reunite With Former Forward Following Trade Deadline
Multiple Bucks Games Rescheduled by NBA Following Extreme Weather Postponements
Milwaukee Rumor Indicates Bucks Will Make Big Trade This Year
3 Takeaways from Bucks' Abysmal Blowout Loss to Spurs
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI