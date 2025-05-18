Kevin Garnett Reveals Perfect Landing Spot For Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
After his Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season — and lost in the first round for the third consecutive year overall — and his best teammate went down with an ominous Achilles tendon tear, superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's future got murkier than it ever has been.
The soon-to-be-nine-time All-NBA big man would be forgiven if he demanded a trade out of town, after 12 seasons of loyal service and a championship.
Milwaukee seems unlikely to contend for a title again any time soon, with a Lillard trade now off the table this summer and Lillard probably not even going to be available for another year.
Another power forward who was traded to a contender near the end of his prime, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, has weighed in on just where Antetokounmpo should be dealt, if indeed he does request a trade.
During a recent episode of his show alongside fellow Hall of Fame former Boston Celtics champion Paul Pierce, "Ticket & The Truth," Kevin Garnett revealed where he believes Antetokounmpo should be traded this summer.
“Giannis with [Mavericks forward] P.J. Washington and the dogs they got there, I would love that,” Garnett said. “He fits their pedigree, too.”
Garnett believes the club's upside with Antetokounmpo, nine-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving (after he returns from an ACL tear), and the Mavericks' depth could be enough for the club to win it all.
“Dallas is totally different from god damn Milwaukee,” Garnett said. “That energy is going to be ‘woo’. Listen, I would have them winning the West.”
Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal games out what some potential deals for Antetokounmpo, presumably including the rights to the No. 1 pick in next month's 2025 NBA Draft (likely Duke power forward Cooper Flagg), could look like.
"A direct swap of Davis for Giannis is a theoretical starting point, but it’s unclear if Milwaukee would entertain such an offer," Afseth posits.
Davis, two years Antetokounmpo's senior at age 32, is a health liability who has never proven himself capable of being the No. 1 option on a title team. When he won his lone championship, with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, the 6-foot-10 big man was clearly the second banana to 21-time All-Star forward LeBron James. Trading for him would set the Bucks' title timeline back even further than it currently is with Antetokounmpo.
Still, Davis is a great player, and theoretically could attract others when Lillard's contract comes off Milwaukee's books. Presumably the Bucks would also be bringing in a haul of draft picks.
"More complex scenarios involving multiple players, such as any of [Klay] Thompson, Washington, Daniel Gafford, Caleb Martin, Max Christie, or Jaden Hardy could be assembled, but they would likely gut Dallas’ depth," Afseth notes. "The Mavericks would also need to send multiple future first-round picks, including possibly relinquishing the chance to draft Flagg."
In 67 healthy regular season contests, the 6-foot-11 superstar big man logged averages of 30.4 points on 60.1 percent shooting from the field and 61.7 percent shooting from the foul line, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals a night.
Although the Bucks got thoroughly shellacked in a five-game first round playoff series loss, Antetokounmpo put up even more impressive numbers. The two-time league MVP averaged 33.0 points on 60.6 percent shooting from the floor and 69.8 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 15.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals a game.
