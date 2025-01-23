Khris Middleton Injury Status For Bucks vs Heat
Khris Middleton has a tumultuous year, missing a majority of the 2024-25 NBA Season due to an ankle injury.
Despite his limited amount of time playing, Middleton has proven to be a key player, averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 total rebounds, and 0.9 steals across 18 games, seven of which he started.
Now, it seems that Middleton's play will continue as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat.
According to the official NBA injury report, Middleton is probable heading into tonight's match up against Miami.
Additionally, power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable despite suffering from tendinopathy in his right patella. Antetokounmpo is currently having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.5 points, 12 total rebounds, six assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 35 games.
Unfortunately, the Bucks will be missing one player, guard AJ Green, who is out with a left quad strain. This season, he has averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 total rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.5 steals per game.
Miami has been hit harder by the injury bug, with Dru Smith and Josh Richardson out due to left Achilles surgery and right heel inflammation respectively.
Additionally, Keshad Johnson has been listed as questionable due to left shoulder inflammation while Tyler Herro is probable with tightness in his right groin.
The most significant name for the Heat on the injury report is forward Jimmy Butler, who has once again been suspended by the organization due to "continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team," per a statement from Miami.
Needless to say, this puts the Bucks at a distinct advantage over the Heat since Butler is one of their better defenders and is the team's second-leading scorer.
On top of that, Milwaukee has a ton of momentum heading into this game. They are currently on a four-game winning streak that has put them at fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 24-17 record.
Meanwhile, the Heat are facing a ton of turmoil with the Jimmy Butler drama and just lost a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Needless to say, this is Milwaukee's game to lose.
