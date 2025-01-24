Bucks Injury Report: Khris Middleton Shockingly Ruled Out vs Heat
Just a shade over an hour before the Milwaukee Bucks are slated to tip off against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, former three-time All-Star Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out as he manages an offseason bilateral ankle surgery.
This is a surprise, although it's not totally unexpected.
Middleton has been a shell of his former self this season.
This story will be updated...