More Details Revealed Around Bucks Decision to Extend Jon Horst
The Milwaukee Bucks extended general manager Jon Horst, locking in their front office leader for the foreseeable future, though no information was released about why the extension was made until now.
The Bucks were champions a few years ago, poised to become perennial contenders, but their consistent flow of wins now jeopardizes their future outlook, muddying it.
The team lacks sufficient draft capital to make any kind of deals, and most of the team's players would not net much via trade.
Despite the hole that the franchise is in, the team's ownership elected to continue with Horst, a move that The Athletic's Eric Nehm provides more context on.
"The Bucks chose not to put out a news release announcing the general manager’s extension, so there was no official statement from ownership," Nehm wrote in an article.
"The team’s ownership group was not made available to discuss their decision to extend Horst, so unfortunately, there is no official word from the team on their rationale.
"While they have not found high levels of postseason success since winning a championship in 2021, Horst still has a championship ring.
"No matter who wins the NBA Finals, we will not see a repeat this season, and seven different teams will have won the last seven titles. The Bucks are one of those seven teams.
"Finally, as the Bucks approached an offseason that was going to potentially feature a lot of conversation about Antetokounmpo and his future, the organization wanted to have stability at the top."
Horst has a tough task ahead of him, especially after Damian Lillard suffered a ruptured Achilles, an injury that will leave the guard out for the upcoming season.
The playoffs are a primary target for the Bucks over the next few years, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo entering the prime of his career.
Antetokounmpo plays at such a high level that he raises the floor of the Bucks' season as long as he's healthy.
If Antetokounmpo plays the rest of his career with the Bucks, the responsibility for the Greek Freak failing to win a title will fall on Horst.
