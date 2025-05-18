Surprising Rival Emerges as Potential Landing Spot For Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks have been a part of the rumor mill ever since they lost in the first round to the now Eastern Conference finalists, the Indiana Pacers.
The centerpiece of the rumors has been star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could easily request a trade at any moment. The Bucks are on the downswing, so it could also make sense for them to trade Antetokounmpo to reset and rebuild.
While some of the obvious teams who have plenty of young players and draft picks are rumored to be trade candidates, some new suitors are emerging, including direct rivals to the Bucks.
One team that could surprise people and trade for Antetokounmpo is this year's top seed in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers seem due for changes, but depending on what players they are willing to give up, those changes could be huge.
This year's Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley, likely isn't on the trade block, but one of the few players who the Cavs may be willing to trade Mobley for is Antetokounmpo. Not only does the talent level match the required value, but they also play the same position and have a relatively similar skillset.
Brian Windhorst on ESPN Radio discussed Emmet Golden of ESPN Cleveland's take saying he wouldn't trade Mobley for Antetokounmpo, by saying he would do the deal.
"If the Cavs have the chance to trade for Giannis, I would make that trade," he said.
While it is hard to imagine the Bucks and Cavs making a trade of this significance given they play in the same division, in theory, Antetokounmpo wanting to play in the Eastern Conference instead of the Western Conference would make a lot of sense.
With the Knicks and Pacers making unexpected runs and the Celtics dealing with numerous injuries, the East is as wide open as ever, making any team looking to seize the conference an enticing trade spot for the superstar forward.
Given the Cavaliers won 64 games but bowed out of the playoffs much earlier than they hoped, making a huge trade could be a turning point for the franchise. It would be a huge risk, but might be worth doing.
If the Bucks are certain they want to reset and trade Antetokounmpo away, Evan Mobley may be the most talented young player they can possibly acquire. It would be a bit complicated to make the rest of the trade work, but overall, the trade makes a lot of sense for both sides on paper, despite the clear risks involved.
