Will Paul George Play vs Bucks? 76ers Release Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are about to get underway for an Eastern Conference showdown. Both teams come in going different ways this season, with Milwaukee trending upward and the 76ers falling behind in the standings.
Milwaukee enters this game on a three-game winning streak and most recently took down the Toronto Raptors. After a very slow start to the season, the Bucks have battled themselves back to a position to contend.
But entering this game against the 76ers, Philadelphia won't be at full strength. The team has already ruled out star center Joel Embiid for this matchup and star forward Paul George also landed on the injury report ahead of the game.
George was listed as questionable entering this game and will out in this one.
Having George on the floor changes things for the 76ers especially with Embiid out of the lineup already. Philadelphia has had a nightmare season with injuries and it has severely hurt them in the standings.
George missed the 76ers game on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers due to injury. The veteran forward has averaged 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.
The multi-time All-Star has been limited to just 27 games this season for Philadelphia as he has seen his share of issues. The 76ers are hoping the worst is behind them injury-wise but things continue to pop up.
Milwaukee enters this game with all three of their star players available for the contest. Both Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo were on the injury report but will be playing in this game.
If the Bucks can come away with a win in this contest, it could go a long way. Milwaukee is battling for seeding in the East standings so every win counts at this point in the season.
Having their stars on the field will certainly help things as Milwaukee goes for its fourth straight win. The Bucks hold a record of 23-17, sitting in fourth place within the East standings.
