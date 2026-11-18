The highest upside piece of the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat trade that sent superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to Biscayne Bay?

In spite of what many analysts said, it was Kasparas Jakucionis.

And while it took a little time for that to manifest in the guard's new surroundings, we are starting to see coach Taylor Jenkins come around -- giving Jakucionis more opportunities on and off the ball, and in all sorts of rotations. So now, as the Milwaukee Bucks, with just one win but four former Heat players, travel to Miami to face Giannis and Bobby Portis Jr. for Vice City night, it might be Jakucionis who makes the greatest impression as far as improvement.

Here's a breakdown of Jakucionis's rise:

HISTORY

Kas slid down to the Miami Heat with the 20th pick in a draft which he was rated much higher. In an anonymous GM survey immediately following the draft Kas was voted the biggest mistake made by letting him fall.

He fell in the class with concerns about his jump shooting ability, lack of ball handling prowess and turnover issues.

The thing with NBA draft evaluations is you need to take in the whole context of a player’s situation. He was on an Illinois team that tasked him with the entire offensive creation load. He also suffered a broken wrist to his shooting hand that dropped his percentages drastically.

The rim finishing issues were warranted due to a lack of vertical athleticism, but he has great size and body structure to figure that out eventually.

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) defends during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MIAMI TENURE

He played 53 games for the Heat in his rookie year. He averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and only .9 turnovers. His role steadily increased as the year went on. He remained in the closing lineups when games mattered. He was an important floor spacer for Miami finishing the season with 42.9/42.3/87.9 shooting splits.

Love watching Kasparas Jakucionis succeed.



Had a career night (25 PTS, 4 3PM) in Ryan Rollins’ absence.



Hope Taylor Jenkins finds more minutes for him down the line. Awesome player. pic.twitter.com/0xyusPbW9A — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) November 16, 2026

BUCKS FUTURE

The future of the Bucks, post Giannis, lies in its backcourt. That is with Kasparas and Brayden Burries who is a year older at 21. That is good size in the back court at 6’5 and 6’4 respectively. The fit is very promising since Burries is a slashing and three point shot creator and Kas is a bruising on ball passer more than finisher at the basket.

Kas has outstanding court vision and can make shots when the ball swings his way. He is starting to get more comfortable with the speed of the NBA game. That includes when to go and when to slow.

He played the most minutes of the season last game against the Atlanta Hawks 26:08 and turned in his best game of the season. He scored 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. He turned in some impressive efficiency on 56.3/40/100 shooting splits. This is the potential we saw in college when I had him top 10 of my NBA draft big board.

HOME COMING

The Bucks play Miami on the road for Vice City night in Miami on November 18th. Kas was a fan favorite that Heat fans were heartbroken at his departure amid the euphoria of getting Giannis was the feeling of lose and what could have been in Miami.

He was a favorite for many reasons but most of all his gritty two-way approach to the game. He would dog you 94 feet up and down the court and had a natural passing ability the Heat had not seen in a long time.

It will be a monumental task overcoming the Miami Heat who have seemed to find their form running off 7 wins in the last nine games. The one thing we know is Kas will be up to the challenge of defending whenever his number is called.