It seems everywhere you look, Brayden Burries has done nothing but made headlines for his elite play regardless of where he plays.

In college, he led a Final Four team in scoring and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team as a freshman. Not even two weeks after being drafted 10th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks, he appeared in his first summer league game, which was going to be a brief glimpse of what he was going to display throughout the showcase.

He carried that momentum to Las Vegas where he would average 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in four games. Burries was recognized for his performances and was selected to the All-Summer League First Team and left a great first impression for the Bucks front office.

However, that wasn't enough for Burries. Like many NBA players, he took his talents to the pro-am circuits this offseason to improve and prepare for his rookie season against other talented players.

He made waves in his first pro-am game playing in the Drew League for team Problems when recorded 24 points, five rebounds and one assist, but has continued the production in his next three games.

In his next game against team Redemption, he finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. But the game where he really caught the eyes of basketball fans was against the Undisputed Legends, where he scored 40 points to go with 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in a three-point victory.

Burries was also efficient as he shot 7-for-11(64%) from the field and 5-for-10 from the 3-point line. He scored all over the court from getting physical and scoring in the paint, to contested step-back 3-pointers.

Everyone got to see what Burries could do with the ball in hands during summer league, but in this game, people got to see how taletend of scorer he is, and what he's capable of doing for the Bucks this year.

He wrapped up his Drew League run on Sunday against team Jedi where he finished the game with 23 points, six rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block in a four-point lost.

In one game, he scores 40 points on 64% shooting from the field, and then in the next game, he racks up 4 steals and a block to go with 23 points. Burries was highlighted for his two-way play during the draft process, being a versatile defender with good instincts and active hands. It was shown that he can be more than a scorer and impact the game on both ends.

He averaged 26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 47% from the field in his four games during the Drew League. Regardless of the competition or who's on the court, there's no doubt that Burries shined in his pro-am games and gives Milwaukee fans something to be excited about for this upcoming season.