It was a deflating end for both Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks when the two sides went their separate ways this offseason after the former MVP was finally traded to the Miami Heat.

An organization that took a chance on a raw, scrawny and young player from Athens, Greece with the No. 15 overall pick in 2013 gave them more than what they could’ve ever asked for. He left the franchise with a filled trophy case, including two MVP’s, a Defensive Player of the Year and the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after winning the NBA Finals in 2021, ending the 50-year championship drought.

He didn’t just become arguably the greatest Buck ever, but also became a pillar of the city. So, when it was time to think about the future for his career after a few underwhelming seasons, Antetokounmpo opted for a new start and was traded to the Miami Heat.

Now 14 games into the season with his new team, he’s done exactly what he did with the Bucks and has been dominating, averaging 28.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game as the Heat sit with an 8-6 record and led his team to a 5-game winning streak.

As he and Miami continue this hot streak, a familiar face stands in front of him as Milwaukee will travel on the road to face the Heat on Wednesday night, making it the first matchup between the two since being traded.

When asked about his time and legacy with the Bucks, he reflected on the fun he had in Milwaukee from his time on the court, to building a family and a relationship with the fans.

“I had fun,” Antetokounmpo said post-game following the win over the Houston Rockets. “I think I was able to give my heart and soul every single night for the organization and for the fans. The fans were wonderful. They welcomed me when I was 18 years old. They welcomed my family. My brothers went to school there. My kids were born there. I was pretty much raised there. Spent 13 years there. So I hope I mean something for the city… I have everything ahead, and I hope they’re able to see that.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the legacy he built with the Bucks:



“I had fun, you know. I think I was able to give my heart and soul every single night for the organization and for the fans. The fans were wonderful. They welcomed me when I was 18 years old. I worked with my family.… pic.twitter.com/JtC5vuAZTc — Heat Culture HQ (@HeatCultureHQ) November 17, 2026

Though people expect it to be an emotional game for him against the organization that first believed in him on Wednesday night, he views it as just another game and tries to keep his emotions out of basketball.

Giannis says facing the Bucks is ‘just another game’:



“Just another game. I’m gonna do the same thing, eat the same meal. I’m going to kiss my kids. It’s the same thing. Doesn’t matter the jersey”



(@ByTimReynolds) pic.twitter.com/svnTF5Ejjx — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 17, 2026

“Just another game," Antetokounmpo said. "I’m gonna do the same thing, eat the same meal. I’m going to kiss my kids. It’s the same thing. Doesn’t matter the jersey. I haven't found myself being emotional. I think the only time I've been emotional was when we won the championship, I think I played my whole career, I haven't found myself putting emotion to the game. I feel like emotions are for movies, and this is just basketball. I'm gonna do prep, get my body ready, and get it every game.”