Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Jersey Numbers for New Additions Following Giannis Trade
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The Milwaukee Bucks officially begin a new era after completing their blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat, and with the deal finalized, the team's newest additions now have their jersey numbers.
The group includes established scorer Tyler Herro, promising young center Kel'el Ware, versatile wing Jaime Jaquez Jr., second year player Kasparas Jakucionis, and this year's first round pick Nate Ament. While some are keeping familiar numbers, others will begin fresh chapters in Milwaukee with new looks.
Here's a look at the jersey numbers each player will wear with the Bucks, the numbers they previously wore, and how they performed last season.
Tyler Herro No. 42
Herro will wear No. 42 for the Bucks after spending his entire NBA and college career wearing No. 14. The number change comes because No. 14 is retired in Milwaukee in honor of Jon McGlocklin.
Herro on why he chose #42: “My pops wore 42 and i was a Charlie Bell fan growing up.”
The 2024-25 All-Star is coming off an up and down season where he dealt with more injuries, limiting him to 33 games and only 20.5 points a night. Herro is a pure three-level scorer and is excited for the fresh start in his hometown.
Kel'el Ware No. 9
Ware will switch to No. 9 after wearing No. 7 with the Heat.
I already wrote an article on why Kel'el Ware will be Milwaukee's best player in two years, and it's clear to see why, the potential is limitless. Ware switches from #7 (worn by Kevin Porter Jr.) to the number 9, last worn by Bobby Portis.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. No. 24
Jaquez will wear No. 24, a change from the #11 (currently worn by Gary Harris) he sported in Miami. Jaquez had a huge resurgence last season in Miami, even contending for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.
Jaquez averaged 15/5/4.7 last season while excelling at the rim. His ability to anchor Miami's bench unit was huge for the team last season and with a refined three-point shot he can become a great player for Milwaukee.
Kasparas Jakucionis No. 25
The second-year guard will wear No. 25 to begin his NBA career with Milwaukee, the same number he sported in Miami.
Jakucionis was selected by the Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft and had a solid rookie campaign. Jakucionis shot 42.3% from beyond the arc and showed his savvy defense and playmaking in Miami but will need to improve as a finisher at the rim.
Nate Ament No. 15
Ament will wear No. 15 for the Bucks as he begins his NBA career.
The rookie forward was selected by Miami in the 2026 NBA Draft before being dealt to Milwaukee as part of the Giannis trade. Ament enters the league as one of the draft's highest-upside prospects, and he averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game last year in college.
Milwaukee's newest additions now have their jersey numbers set, giving Bucks fans their first look at what the team's new core will wear as they prepare for the 2026-27 season.
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Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University.