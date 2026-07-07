Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Jersey Numbers for New Additions Following Giannis Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks officially begin a new era after completing their blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat, and with the deal finalized, the team's newest additions now have their jersey numbers.

The group includes established scorer Tyler Herro, promising young center Kel'el Ware, versatile wing Jaime Jaquez Jr., second year player Kasparas Jakucionis, and this year's first round pick Nate Ament. While some are keeping familiar numbers, others will begin fresh chapters in Milwaukee with new looks.

Here's a look at the jersey numbers each player will wear with the Bucks, the numbers they previously wore, and how they performed last season.

Jersey numbers for new members of the Bucks following the official trade from the Heat:



Tyler Herro: No. 42

Kel’el Ware: No. 9

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: No. 24

Kasparas Jakucionis: No. 25

Nate Ament: No. 15



(via @EtienneCatalan) — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) July 6, 2026

Tyler Herro No. 42

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa DiabatŽ (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herro will wear No. 42 for the Bucks after spending his entire NBA and college career wearing No. 14. The number change comes because No. 14 is retired in Milwaukee in honor of Jon McGlocklin.

Herro on why he chose #42: “My pops wore 42 and i was a Charlie Bell fan growing up.”

The 2024-25 All-Star is coming off an up and down season where he dealt with more injuries, limiting him to 33 games and only 20.5 points a night. Herro is a pure three-level scorer and is excited for the fresh start in his hometown.

Kel'el Ware No. 9

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) goes to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ware will switch to No. 9 after wearing No. 7 with the Heat.

I already wrote an article on why Kel'el Ware will be Milwaukee's best player in two years, and it's clear to see why, the potential is limitless. Ware switches from #7 (worn by Kevin Porter Jr.) to the number 9, last worn by Bobby Portis.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. No. 24

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaquez will wear No. 24, a change from the #11 (currently worn by Gary Harris) he sported in Miami. Jaquez had a huge resurgence last season in Miami, even contending for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Jaquez averaged 15/5/4.7 last season while excelling at the rim. His ability to anchor Miami's bench unit was huge for the team last season and with a refined three-point shot he can become a great player for Milwaukee.

Kasparas Jakucionis No. 25

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year guard will wear No. 25 to begin his NBA career with Milwaukee, the same number he sported in Miami.

Jakucionis was selected by the Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft and had a solid rookie campaign. Jakucionis shot 42.3% from beyond the arc and showed his savvy defense and playmaking in Miami but will need to improve as a finisher at the rim.

Kasparas Jakučionis has fun upside...



Didn't get many on-ball opportunities, but when he did he produced a high rate of potential assists. Great spot shooting numbers. 6'6 & fairly sturdy on defense. Excited to watch him scale his game up in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/frcjCEFDcp — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) July 1, 2026

Nate Ament No. 15

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) leaves the court after the postgame handshake with Duke in a college basketball exhibition game on October 26, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ament will wear No. 15 for the Bucks as he begins his NBA career.

The rookie forward was selected by Miami in the 2026 NBA Draft before being dealt to Milwaukee as part of the Giannis trade. Ament enters the league as one of the draft's highest-upside prospects, and he averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game last year in college.

Milwaukee's newest additions now have their jersey numbers set, giving Bucks fans their first look at what the team's new core will wear as they prepare for the 2026-27 season.