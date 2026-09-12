Previewing the Milwaukee Bucks Power Forwards for the 2026-2027 Season

The power forward position will look completely different for the Milwaukee Bucks, as it'll be their first season without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nobody will ever be able to replace or reproduce one of the greatest players at the position, but Milwaukee will look at other options to take the starting role for next season.

From a returning veteran to a lottery pick, here's the possible options to start at the power forward spot.

1. Kyle Kuzma

Nov 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) shoots against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he is projected to be the starter, Kyle Kuzma's role and future in Milwaukee is up in the air. Kuzma was acquired from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Khris Middleton back in 2025, and played his first full season with Bucks this past year.

Through 69 games, Kuzma averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on a career-high 49.2% shooting from the field and 34.7% from the 3-point line. Even though his statistics went down from a season ago, his shooting efficiency saw an improvement, as he shot almost 4% better from the field compared to last year.

Now entering the final season of his contract, it's going to be a big season for the 9-year veteran who's on a Bucks team entering a rebuild. His presence as a veteran will help this youthful team with a lot of new faces, but he might not be part of the long-term future.

All summer long, the 31-year-old has been linked to trade talks due his expiring deal and tradable contract, and with young forwards like rookie Nate Ament or even Ousmane Dieng, Milwaukee has other options if they choose to move on from him.

For now at least, Kuzma will look to help a young Bucks team by improving his 3-point efficiency and continuing to be versatile player.

2. Nate Ament

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) looks to pass as Miami (OH) RedHawks forward Eian Elmer (0) defends during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucks had two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft thanks to the haul they received from the Miami Heat after they finally decided to move on from Antetokounmpo. In that trade they used the No. 13 pick from the Heat to select Tennessee forward Nate Ament.

Ament spent only one year with the Volunteers where he averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game while earning spots on the All-SEC Second Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.

His fluidity, shot creating and versatility on defense for a 6-foot-10 forward is what made him such an attractive prospect with high potential, but his shooting efficiency was the main concern as he only shot 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

However, during summer league, Ament showed improvement with his efficiency where he shot 50% from the field and 38.9% from the 3-point line. He's also been putting in a lot of work during the offseason with NBA trainer Zach Gonzalez to carry that momentum to the regular season.

@Bucks fans, be excited @NateAment has added muscle, tightened the handle, and hasn't missed. The Bucks have a real steal on their hands.



I got some exclusive clips from Nate's private offseason workouts with NBA trainer Zachary Gonzalez.



The physique jump is real, the… pic.twitter.com/JgbHwbSN60 — ALBERT GHIM (@albertoeghim) September 9, 2026

He'll most likely come off the bench to start the season, but if he's able to put it together quickly and show he can make a consistent impact on both ends of the court, then he's in for a potential promising season.

3. Bogoljub Markovic

If you haven't kept up with the Bucks recently, then the name Bogoljub Markovic might be considered unfamiliar. He was drafted originally by Milwaukee in the 2025 NBA Draft with the No. 57 overall pick, but stayed in Serbia to play for Mega Basket as a draft-and-stash player.

Staying in his home country for another year turned out to be a great decision as he won the ABA League MVP averaging 18.9 points, 2.6 assists, 8.9 rebounds 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game, and followed the footsteps of former winners such as Nikola Jokic and Goga Bitadze.

Markovic signed a four-year, $9.26 million deal before playing in this year's summer league, where he displayed his unique skillset in front of Bucks fans. In the seven games he played in, he averaged 10.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Although he struggled with his efficiency, he showed flashes with some of his performances such as recording 16 points, eight rebounds and one block while going 5-for-8 (62.5%) from the field and 4-for-7 (57.1%) from the 3-point line against the Phoenix Suns.

While he will have a few guys ahead of with more expereince, he provides an interesting depth piece who will be ready when his number is called.