A positive sight for Nate Ament before the NBA season

Coming out of college, Nate Ament was one of the more intriguing prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft. According to ESPN and 247Sports, Ament was the No. 4 ranked recruit in the country behind players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, who were the first three picks in this year's draft.

Even players ranked behind Ament like Caleb Wilson, Darius Acuff Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr. were drafted higher than him, so how did a top four player in the nation fall to pick No. 13?

To start, all of those guys had exceptional seasons. Dybantsa, Boozer, Acuff Jr and Wilson were all AP All-Americans, while Peterson and Brown Jr. proved they were some of the best scorers in country despite battling through injuries during the year.

It's clear that these group of players separated themselves at the collegiate level, but it's not to say that Ament didn't have a solid season himself.

At Tennessee, Ament was the Volunteers' second-leading scorer as he averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He made Second Team All-SEC and earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team go along with a Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

He showed flashes in his one collegiate season, as the 6-foot-10 forward possessed impressive skills for someone with his size. He's fluid with the ball in his hands, can make contested shots and has the versatility to guard multiple positions on defense.

With those characteristics, he looked like he would be drafted highly, like his counterparts, but one issue with his game caught the eye of many people. His shooting efficiency was the best, as he shot 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

At first, he was projected in the early lottery, but those shooting concerns made Ament fall in the draft, and he was eventually picked at No. 13. His draft evaluation had him as a project player who would need time to develop and improve his shot before he could make a consistent impact in the Milwaukee Bucks rotation.

However, like many Bucks players, Ament wants prove the public wrong and show that he can shoot the ball consistently. Albert Ghim, Director of Communications for No Ceilings NBA, watched Ament and Egor Demin train with NBA trainer Zach Gonzalez to get ready for this season.

THIS is what it takes to become great in the NBA.



I’ve been very blessed to attend some pro workouts thanks to NBA trainer, Zach Gonzalez.



Egor Demin and Nate Ament were on fire throughout this whole workout. Come see what they were working on! @NoCeilingsNBA pic.twitter.com/BqYClVYpCE — ALBERT GHIM (@albertoeghim) September 3, 2026

Ghim praised the two young players for their consistency throughout the workout and had some positive feedback in a post about Ament that would make Milwaukee fans excited to see him play next season.

Got to spend some time in the gym with NBA trainer Zach Gonzalez as he was working with Milwaukee’s Nate Ament.



Nate shot the absolute cover off the ball. Bucks fans should be pumped to see Nate in the fall. @NoCeilingsNBA pic.twitter.com/GOZoqFzGpc — ALBERT GHIM (@albertoeghim) September 2, 2026

"Got to spend some time in the gym with NBA trainer Zach Gonzalez as he was working with Milwaukee’s Nate Ament. Nate shot the absolute cover off the ball. Bucks fans should be pumped to see Nate in the fall."

For the part of the game where he struggled the most, it's exactly what you want to hear if you're a Bucks fan. In the five summer league games he appeared in, he averaged 11.2 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 38.9% from the 3-point line.

It was a drastic improvement from the last time we saw Ament play in a competitive setting, as went 2-for-12 from the field (16.7%) agaisnt Michigan and went 0-for-3 from the 3-point line.

And it wasn't just on a few attempts where he was hesitant to shoot the ball; he averaged 8.0 shot attempts per game from the field and 3.6 attempts from the 3-point line, proving that those shooting splits from college were something of the past.

Ament was already a player who possessed immense potential with his skill set when he was drafted, and now, seeing him put in the work during the offseason, he's doing everything in his ability to become a consistent shooter and a reliable piece for the Bucks’ rotation.