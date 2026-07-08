Taylor Jenkins Brings on New Assistant Coach from Pacers

On July 8, 2026, it was announced that the former Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers assistant coach, Johnny Carpenter, would be joining his former head coach in Memphis, Taylor Jenkins, as a part of the Milwaukee Bucks new-look coaching staff.

Carpenter spent the final season of Jenkins' tenure in Memphis as a player developmental coach and in a scouting role, before he joined Rick Carlisle's staff with the departure of Mike Weinar. The Indiana Pacers announced that Carpenter would be working as the team's head coach for the Las Vegas Summer League team, but after Thursday's announcement, Carpenter will not be fulfilling that duty.

With a larger role offered to Carpenter from Jenkins, requesting the Pacers' permission to join the division rivals coaching staff was a no-brainer.

Johnny Carpenter Head Shot | Trevor Ruszkowski; Imagn Images

According to a press release from the Pacers and their head coach, Rick Carlisle, one of their top assistants, Johnny Carpenter, has accepted a role with the Bucks.

“Pacers have a coaching staff change. Per coach Rick Carlisle through PR staff, Johnny Carpenter has accepted a position with the Bucks as assistant coach and head of player development. Bryce Taylor will take over as head coach of the summer league team,” the statement read.

Carlisle added, “Johnny Carpenter has accepted a position with the Milwaukee Bucks as assistant coach and head of player development. Bryce Taylor, our newly appointed head coach of the Noblesville Boom, will take over immediately as head coach of our summer league team in Vegas."

“We will adjust and promote from within to cover Johnny’s departure. The Bucks’ offer to Johnny was a clear step up in responsibility and therefore received the organization’s blessing. We thank Johnny and his family for a great year with the Pacers and wish them the very best.”

Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) makes a move on Providence guard Jayden Pierre (1) during the first half of their game Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WisconsinMark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2014-15, Carpenter worked as an assistant video coordinator for Carlisle and the Dallas Mavericks. Carpenter went back to working at Virginia under Tony Bennett -- where he spent a total of ten years working in a coaching role -- before leaving to join Taylor Jenkins as a player development and scouting coach with the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2024-2025 NBA season. He served in the same role for the Indiana Pacers for his lone season with the franchise.

This is now the second member of the Indiana Pacers to join the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, after Kam Jones was signed to a two-way deal after being traded from Indiana to Chicago on the second night of the NBA Draft, and being officially waived by the Bulls before his contract became fully guaranteed.

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