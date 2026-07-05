As Taylor Jenkins takes over as coach of a Milwaukee Bucks team that looks very different from last season, he will have decisions to make about whom to play -- and in what roles and schemes. He inherited a similar team in Memphis when he got his shot with the Grizzlies, in terms of youth and upside, and so some of this should be familiar.

But it may take a full training camp -- and maybe some additional subtractions of veterans via trade -- before he has a complete understanding of what needs to be done to compete. And the Bucks will likely be looking to do so, even without Giannis Antetokounmpko, since they do not have control of their next first round selection and there is less incentive to tank with the new NBA lottery rules anyway.

Here are three things to watch as the process begins:

1. I think given what Taylor Jenkins was able to do with the young talent he had in Memphis, an defensive-oriented should be the way to go. His teams that made the playoffs had a defensive rating in the top-10, and you look at the Bucks roster with their players with size and versatility, it can be the most effective approach. Milwaukee may struggle to find a direction offensively especially if they choose to move on from Tyler Herro, and buying in on defense can be the first step do building a culture that the Bucks were missing.

2. One of the biggest strengths that the Milwaukee Bucks have is their youth. You got a bunch of young players and two new draft picks, so you should use that to your advantage and play with a fast pace. Not to say that Bucks are anything like the Indiana Pacers that made it to the NBA Finals, but you saw how effective the fast pace and disruptive play style was for them. Focusing on transition scoring and getting up and down floor, I think something similar can work.

3. Jenkins has already expressed the versatility that this Bucks roster will have on both ends of court. With centers like Myles Turner and Kel'el Ware who can stretch the floor and shoot the 3-pointer, on offense Jenkins should emphasis spacing. A four-out or five-out will help open the paint and create driving lanes for players attacking the basket and once the defense collapses, there will be shooters who you can kick the ball out to. A motion offense that allows players to cut, screen and move the ball will be less complicated and flexible offense that a young team can used to quickly.