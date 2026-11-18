On July 10, at 4:39 p.m. CST, ESPN's Shams Charania made a post that many people were extremely confused to see. "Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday, in which Adebayo struck Herro, sources tell ESPN."

This comes a few days after the trade between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat became official, as the Bucks sent Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to South Beach in exchange for Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis and a handful of draft picks. The two teams faced each other to tip off the Las Vegas showcase in the summer league when the news broke, with multiple players from both teams present.

Charania provided with an update after he first broke the news of the altercation.

"The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said -- starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended."

The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said -- starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended. https://t.co/0SZv8VT462 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2026

Those comments came from Herro's secondary account on Instagram with a fan criticizing Adebayo after he was traded to Milwaukee which Adebayo clearly didn't appreciate. When asked about the situation Herro told Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, "My only comment is no comment."

BREAKING: Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation.



Altercation started when Adebayo approached Herro about critical comments he made following trade to Bucks.



BAM SAW THE HERRO FILES. pic.twitter.com/7opF26KEYb — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) July 10, 2026

Fast forward to Nov. 18 where the two players will see each other on the court as their teams will play for the first time since trade and the altercation. Of course, any questions asked about the situation will be greeted with PR trained answers from each side, and when Herro was asked about his relationship with Adebayo, he started by saying, "I'm not sure," followed by praise for his former teammate.

"I'm not sure," Herro said. "I mean, I haven't talked to him. Obviously, spent a lot of time with Bam. I admire his game. He's a great player. Can do everything on the floor, guard one through five. Obviously, he's gifted offensively, but I know how he's wired. I know he's a competitor, and I know how it's going to be tonight, so I'm excited to just to up against everybody."

“I’m not sure.” Tyler Herro on the incident over the summer with Bam and where their relationship stands right now #heat #nba #bucks pic.twitter.com/Ms0FO7DrFk — Giselle Espinales (@GiselleSports) November 18, 2026

The two players have had drastically different starts to the season on their respective teams. While Milwaukee actually picked up its first win of the season before Miami did, that’s the only victory of the season for the Bucks, as they sit with a 1-13 record this year. Herro is the team's leading scorer, averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 42.7% shooting from the field and 36.1% from the 3-point line.

The month of November hasn't been kind to Herro as his numbers have taken a dip only avergining 18.9 points per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 28% from the 3-point line in seven games.

Meanwhile for Adebayo, his start was greeted by criticism as the Heat started the year 3-6 after some underwhelming performances. His fit next Antetokounmpo was questioned and people were quick to point fingers.

However, things have begun to turn around for Adebayo and Miami as they are currently on a 5-game win streak with him averaging 21.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1 block per game on 52% shooting from the field, including a 37-point and 14-rebound performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Antetokounmpo also scored 37 points in the victory.

After being teammates for seven seasons with the Heat, their relationship came to an ugly end as words on social media escalated to a physical altercation. The two will get a chance to settle any unfinished business on the court as Herro makes his return to Miami.