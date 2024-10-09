Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Between Lakers, Pelicans, Bulls Swaps All-Stars
There are a plethora of teams stuck in a sort of limbo across the NBA. Teams that aren't good enough to win an NBA championship, but are a fringe playoff team looking to trade assets. Some of those teams include the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and New Orleans Pelicans
One proposed NBA trade idea from Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report has those three teams swapping numerous All-Stars in an attempt to shake things up. In a nutshell, the trade sends Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers and Brandon Ingram to the Chicago Bulls, but it's not that easy.
Lakers Receive: Zach LaVine and Antonio Reeves
Lakers Lose: Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick
Bulls Receive: Brandon Ingram, D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2029 first-round pick (from Los Angeles) and a 2031 first-round pick (from Los Angeles)
Bulls Lose: Zach LaVine, Chris Duarte and a 2031 first-round pick
Pelicans Receive: Rui Hachimura, Chris Duarte, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes and a 2031 first-round pick (from Chicago)
Pelicans Lose: Brandon Ingram and Antonio Reeves
The trade is a very fascinating one, but it's one that both checks and doesn't check certain boxes. The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking to add a long-term third star and adding Zach LaVine is the perfect way to do that. D'Angelo Russell is also a name that's been involved in numerous trade rumors, so shipping him makes sense.
The Chicago Bulls have been looking to trade Zach LaVine and shed their roster as they go into a rebuilding phase. Acquiring Brandon Ingram and D'Angelo Russell definitely doesn't do that, but the two are on expiring contracts. It puts the Bulls in a position of needing to wait another year for their rebuild, but it arguably makes them better this year.
The New Orleans Pelicans don't get better at all from the trade. However, the team hasn't been looking to re-sign Brandon Ingram at the contract he wants, so one should expect him to be gone next season. At the same time, the team also just acquired Dejounte Murray so things could definitely change by the end of the season if they're a top team.
While the likelihood of this trade happening might not be very high, it would absolutely shake up the NBA in a fun way.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade