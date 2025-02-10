Chicago Bulls Coach's Statement on Jimmy Butler
On Saturday night, Jimmy Butler made his long-awaited debut with the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors entered a new era with Butler, one where Steph finally has an All-Star partner to team up with. In the first half, it seemed like the Chicago Bulls would spoil the moment, with a 24-point lead. Somehow, Golden State made the ultimate rally and ultimately had a 77-point second half, leading by as many as 25 points.
After the game, Bulls coach Billy Donovan spoke about Butler's debut.
“[Butler] was probably in the gym all day long getting ready,” Donovan said. “I’m not surprised with his competitiveness. That’s the one thing I’ve always heard about him is that he’s an incredible worker, and his competitiveness showed.”
On Saturday night, Butler put up 25 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds on 58.3% shooting from the field and 11/13 free throws. For as poor as the Warriors have been at getting to the free-throw line, Butler was amazing at it during his debut.
“You talk about killer," Bulter said about Steph Curry. "You talk about a lion that’s going for the kill every time. That’s who he is. I’m ready to be his teammate and ride along side him.”
The Chicago Bulls may not be in the same position as the Warriors, but they entered a new era of their own. Fortunately for the Bulls, losing may actually help them in the long run, though.
