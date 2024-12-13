Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets are meeting at the United Center today, for the first of four games of their in-season series matchup. Today's game had the potential to be a highly anticipated game, however, the combined injury report for the match has put a roadblock in the meeting for now.
The Bulls have eight players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Josh Giddey, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams.
Lonzo Ball is currently listed as probable as he manages his left knee injury, Zach LaVine is probable with lower back spasms, Nikola Vucevic is currently questionable with an undisclosed illness, Josh Giddey is questionable with lower back spasms, E.J. Liddell is out on his two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out on his two-way contract, DJ Steward is also out on his two-way contract, and Patrick Williams is questionable as he manages a left foot injury.
The Hornets have five players listed on their injury report: LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Tre Mann, Tidjane Salaun, and Grant Williams.
LaMelo Ball is out of today's game with a left calf strain, Miles Bridges is questionable with a right knee bone bruise, Tre Mann is out with disc irritation, Tidjane Salaun is questionable with a left ankle sprain, and Grant Williams is out with a right ACL tear.
The Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
