Draymond Green Slams Bulls After Big Zach LaVine Trade

Many star players have found new teams through trades before the 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline. One of the players to be traded to a new team is former Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
The Bulls, Spurs, and Kings settled on a three-team agreement that sent LaVine to the Kings, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and a 2025 first-round pick from the Spurs, and De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.
Many players have shared their thoughts on the trade. None have stood out as much as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Green shared a blunt statement on the Bulls franchise following the trade.
"It's just not a smart franchise,” Green said on the Draymond Green show with Baron Davis. “They don't do smart things. That's been proven time and time again. You let Zach pretty much get out of town for a bag of donuts. I just think you could've done way better than that.”
LaVine spent eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls before being shipped to Sacramento. During his Bulls career, LaVine helped Chicago to only one playoff appearance.
The former Bulls All-Star averaged 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists with 51/45/80 shooting splits as a member of the Chicago Bulls. His talent was contradicted by a wealthy contract that the Bulls were eager to move off of.
LaVine appeared in his first game with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
