Ex-Bulls, Lakers Star Reveals Bold Suns Coaching Aspirations
The Phoenix Suns are in the final stages of a coaching search, with ESPN's Shams Charania announcing on Monday that they've cut the list to two candidates, Cleveland Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott.
It has been an extensive process for the Suns, who are looking to stabilize their head coach position, as this will be their fourth head coach in as many seasons, with Monty Williams, Frank Vogel, and Mike Budenholzer being dismissed in the last three years. However, one former NBA All-Star thinks they missed out on a candidate.
Former Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers star Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, posted on X/Twitter that he wants to be the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns.
"I would love to Head Coach the @Suns," he posted.
He followed up with that by saying "I need to find out when these head coaching slots open. With all my experience coaching , I’m so ready to compete. Please dm me or message when jobs open up. Head Coach Metta is ready!!!"
It's too late for him to get involved with the Suns' coaching search, but it will be interesting to see if he gets involved in any future searches. His on-court NBA accolades are impressive, winning the Defensive Player of the Year and making Third-Team All-NBA in 2004, as well as winning a championship with the Lakers in 2010.
However, more people remember him for his role in "Malice at the Palace" when he was an Indiana Pacer. He was on his way to becoming a top player in the NBA and that one event limited him to seven games the season after making his first and only All-Star Game and All-NBA appearance. He'd only make one more First-Team All-Defense in the last 11 seasons of his NBA career.
