Injury Report: Multiple Stars Downgraded for Bulls vs Cavaliers Game
After losing eight of their last ten games, the Chicago Bulls head into a huge matchup with the NBA's top squad on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers have won ten consecutive games to improve to 50-10 on the season and sit comfortably in first place in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavaliers already have a serious advantage over the Bulls on Tuesday, but Chicago's injury report has filled up to give them a minimal chance for an upset.
The Bulls have listed ten players on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Jahmir Young.
Lonzo Ball is OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is OUT with a left shoulder subluxation.
Josh Giddey is OUT with a left quadricep contusion.
Nikola Vucevic is OUT with a right calf strain.
Kevin Huerter is out with a right knee sprain and Patrick Williams is out with right quadricep tendon tendinosis. E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Coby White, and Jahmir Young are all available, despite being listed on the report.
The Cavaliers have listed four players on their injury report: Emoni Bates, Evan Mobley, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and Luke Travers.
Evan Mobley is OUT due to rest.
Emoni Bates, Nae'Qwan Thorton, and Luka Travers are all out due to G League two-way.
The Cavaliers and Bulls face off at 8 p.m. EST in Chicago on Tuesday.
