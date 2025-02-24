Joel Embiid's Final Injury Status for Bulls-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-36 record through 56 games. Their big offseason acquisition of nine-time All-Star Paul George has not panned out as expected, and former MVP center Joel Embiid has been hurt for the majority of the season.
Embiid, 30, has played just 19 games this season, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in those appearances. Embiid has played in six of the last eight games, but after some hope that he would suit up again on Monday, the 76ers have shut him down.
The 76ers have ruled out Embiid on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls due to left knee injury management, as he meets with doctors to decide where he goes from here. Playoff hopes are slim for the 76ers, so pushing the limits of their star center when this season is already a throwaway is likely not a good idea.
The 76ers are 12-25 this season when Embiid sits, a significant drop from their 8-11 record when he plays. Regardless, the 76ers are severely underperforming, but are noticeably better with their star big man on the floor.
The 76ers are already 2-0 against the Bulls this season, one win with Embiid and one without. These two teams are either fighting for the final Play-In Tournament spot or lottery draft position, but either way, Monday's matchup could be significant.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls