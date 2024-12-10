Bulls News

Latest Update on Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls Trade

The Chicago Bulls have some tough NBA trade deadline decisions to make.

Joey Linn

Nov 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center.
Nov 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls were trying to trade two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine this summer, but the three years remaining on his $215 million contract made that an impossible task. While there was hope in Chicago that a healthy and productive season for LaVine would be enough to generate some trade interest, that may not yet be the case.

LaVine has started the season well, averaging 22.1 points on 50.6% from the field and 43.2% from three. He has also appeared in 22 of Chicago’s 25 games. That said, the latest report on LaVine's trade value revealed little change in the league-wide interest.

Nov 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

During an episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said the Bulls are still looking to move LaVine, but it remains a difficult task.

"He's having an excellent year," Windhorst said (h/t Bleacher Report). "We know that he's been on the trade block for a year now, at least. Yet, I hear nothing about LaVine on the trade market and I don't think it's because the Bulls aren't interested in trading him."

LaVine is a theoretical great fit on several contenders, but his contract is difficult to acquire under the league’s new CBA. Perhaps teams will be more interested in finding ways to acquire LaVine closer to the trade deadline when there is a better idea around the league of who may benefit most from adding a player of his caliber.

Joey Linn
