Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Steph Curry, Kevin Durant Statement
After missing the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball returned to the court to begin this new year. Unfortunately for Ball and Chicago, the former second-overall pick got injured again after playing just three games.
Lonzo Ball was supposed to be a significant part of the future of the NBA as a highly-touted prospect, but his injuries have certainly hindered his career.
Ball took to his WAE Show podcast to give his opinion on the current generation of NBA stars, and how the next generation will take their place, specifically the superstar trio of LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant.
"It's just a different generation taking over. You can't replace Steph [Curry] though, I'm just gonna say that. There's no next [LeBron James], Steph, or [Kevin Durant]. All three of them are top 10 all time."
Ball claims that LeBron, Curry, and Durant are all top ten players in the history of the NBA, which is a hot take to most. Of course, Ball has not only grown up watching these NBA stars, but he has played against them.
Ball does not think anybody in the new generation of NBA stars can replicate or replace what that superstar trio brought to the league. Many young stars were influenced by James, Durant, and Curry, but for the NBA's sake, the next generation needs to effectively replace them when they retire.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls